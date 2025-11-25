First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.78 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 22.04%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in First Merchants by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,504 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

