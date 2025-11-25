RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One RETARDIO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. RETARDIO has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO’s genesis date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.00297885 USD and is up 13.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $1,132,794.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

