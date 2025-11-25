Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 317,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,099 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $54.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

