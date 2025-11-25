Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CICC Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.