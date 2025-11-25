NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Reliant Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Reliant Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 12.4% of Reliant Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reliant Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wincap Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 32,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

