Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

