Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. CICC Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,594 shares of company stock worth $10,887,531. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.