Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 3,034 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,351,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,901,000 after purchasing an additional 766,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,413,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,655,000 after buying an additional 769,365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,302,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,441,000 after buying an additional 829,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,488,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 373,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,487,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,011,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $97.91.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

