Rhumbline Advisers Has $45.63 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,652 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,030 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $45,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

