Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,873 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,956,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $46,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 72,811 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Several analysts have commented on RF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

