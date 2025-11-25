Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,594 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.