Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 1.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 71.5% in the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $89,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,298.75. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,056. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

