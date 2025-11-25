Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD Stock Position Raised by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 116,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.