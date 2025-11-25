Rhumbline Advisers Sells 57,742 Shares of Kellanova $K

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 637,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,742 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $50,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its stake in Kellanova by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,143,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,948,000 after purchasing an additional 632,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 101.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 230,397 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on K. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

