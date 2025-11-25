RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 15,432 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 838,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after buying an additional 187,835 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $76.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

