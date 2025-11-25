RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,695,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE IBM opened at $304.58 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $284.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.08.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

