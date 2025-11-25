VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,371 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

