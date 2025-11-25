Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11,144.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,606,522 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.88% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,500,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

