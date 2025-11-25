Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MATW Q1 Earnings

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Matthews International in a research note issued on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $318.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.79 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $745.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.30. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,664,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,796,000 after purchasing an additional 137,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Matthews International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,417,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 111.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 962,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 507,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.11%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

