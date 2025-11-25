Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 14,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13,347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $823,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011,891 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 107,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.14. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

