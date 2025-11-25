Q2 EPS Estimates for Sienna Senior Living Cut by Cormark

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Monday, November 24th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIA. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.42.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$20.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.56. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$14.59 and a twelve month high of C$21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$261.70 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.57%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

