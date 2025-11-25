DA Davidson Estimates Intellicheck’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intellicheck from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Intellicheck by 1.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 245,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Intellicheck by 23.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

