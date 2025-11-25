Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WFRD FY2025 Earnings

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Weatherford International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WFRD. Melius initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 23.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 190.1% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $2,356,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $3,790,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

