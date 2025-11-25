Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Downgraded by D Boral Capital to “Hold”

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at D Boral Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 13.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.