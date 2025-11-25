Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook for SQM FY2025 Earnings

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report issued on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 61,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

