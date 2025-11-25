Capital One Financial Comments on Tourmaline Oil Q4 Earnings

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Capital One Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.53%.The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.30.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$63.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.57. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$55.40 and a 52-week high of C$70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, insider Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.83 per share, with a total value of C$598,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,197,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,470,903.86. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. Also, Director Christopher Lee acquired 17,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.30 per share, with a total value of C$991,045.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$991,045.60. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,474 over the last 90 days. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading

