Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Invests $350,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 97,351 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,365.42. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,080,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,015,680.42. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 619,436 shares of company stock worth $96,530,060 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.