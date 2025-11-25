Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$12.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.99 and a 12-month high of C$13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$350.00 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.