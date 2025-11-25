JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,374,109 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,306,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,374,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.84% of Weyerhaeuser worth $341,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,848,000 after acquiring an additional 542,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,234,000 after purchasing an additional 193,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,177,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,062,000 after buying an additional 1,112,088 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

