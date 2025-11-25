JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,101,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.33% of W.P. Carey worth $318,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 5.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 220.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

