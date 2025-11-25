RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $36.27 Million Stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGLB

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,389 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

