Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Position Trimmed by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $172,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636,769 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

