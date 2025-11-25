American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $755.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $103.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.