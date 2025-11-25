RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 917,031 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $SHYG

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917,031 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 134.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $43.39.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

