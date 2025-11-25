RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 941.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $63,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $842,655,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,093,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,208,000 after buying an additional 94,082 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,480,000 after acquiring an additional 342,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.01.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

