Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Union Pacific by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,010,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.02.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

