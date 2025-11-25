Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Takes $571,000 Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 77.7% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lennar by 199.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.0%

LEN stock opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

