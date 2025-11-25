Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Invests $642,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.01. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $262.98.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

