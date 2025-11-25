Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $567,709.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,318.64. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 168,027 shares of company stock worth $27,818,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

