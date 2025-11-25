Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 49.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DGX opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.69. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,118 shares of company stock worth $7,127,684 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

