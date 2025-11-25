Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $265.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.