Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 529 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PTC opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised PTC from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.