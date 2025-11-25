Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $211.32 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $213.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average is $161.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

