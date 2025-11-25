BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $729.03 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $729.03 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00011475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,238,669,411 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

