Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $347.46 Thousand

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $51.98 million and approximately $347.46 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,630.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.59 or 0.00594081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.76 or 0.00576018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00440702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00096063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00015914 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,426,323 coins and its circulating supply is 82,426,179 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

