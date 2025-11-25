Nano Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $118.58 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,630.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.59 or 0.00594081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.76 or 0.00576018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00440702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00096063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00015914 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

