Metadium Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (META) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. Metadium has a total market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $142.12 thousand worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,628.23 or 0.99997983 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,723,208,720 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars.
