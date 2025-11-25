Komodo Tops 1-Day Volume of $250.81 Thousand (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $250.81 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.76 or 0.00576018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001323 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,111,516 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

