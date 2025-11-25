Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives $340.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.5263.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Duolingo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Baird R W raised Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,803.68. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $537,649.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,588,715.12. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,452 shares of company stock worth $21,421,632. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $172.47 on Thursday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $166.27 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

