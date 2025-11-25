Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYCEY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of RYCEY opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.27.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
