Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYCEY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 115.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 2,646.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

